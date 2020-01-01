 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Hardcore OG Soft Serve

Hardcore OG Soft Serve

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Hardcore OG Soft Serve

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hardcore OG cannabis strain is an 80/20 Indica dominant hybrid that is a force to be reckoned with. This bud can reach insane 24-28% THC levels. As a result, she hits users fast and hard. She gets her flavor of spices and honey from her Blueberry parentage. Hardcore OG smells of delicious sweet tea, the buds are dense and small. Hardcore OG is good for night and evening time medical and recreational use due to strong sedative qualities.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.