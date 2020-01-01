About this product

Hardcore OG cannabis strain is an 80/20 Indica dominant hybrid that is a force to be reckoned with. This bud can reach insane 24-28% THC levels. As a result, she hits users fast and hard. She gets her flavor of spices and honey from her Blueberry parentage. Hardcore OG smells of delicious sweet tea, the buds are dense and small. Hardcore OG is good for night and evening time medical and recreational use due to strong sedative qualities.