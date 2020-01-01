About this product

Hawaiian Dutch cannabis strain is a 70/30 Sativa dominant hybrid also known as Dutch Hawaiian. This baby hails from Washington State where she is sold almost exclusively. During the 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup Hawaiian Dutch came second in the Best U.S. Sativa category. Beginners should be cautious of her 17-20% levels. Hawaiian Dutch smells and tastes of earth, citrus and flowers. Good for day and evening and medical and recreational use because of strong sedative qualities.