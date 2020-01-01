Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Headband is a 55/45 Indica dominant hybrid that is very true to its name, it gives the sensation of wearing a headband after consuming this strain. Headband delivers functional high, not designed for critical thinking or decision making. Headband is good for day and evening time medicinal and recreational use.
Be the first to review this product.