Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
J1 marijuana strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid. The breeders behind the strain's creation are currently unknown. J1 grows light green buds with a fine layer of trichomes. They strongly taste of lemon and pine. On average, J1's THC levels can range from 18-21%, but there have been reports of batches as strong as 25% in THC. The strain is not recommended for beginners, users should be mindful of the dose to avoid paranoia. J1 marijuana is good for day and evening time use.
Be the first to review this product.