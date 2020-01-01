 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
J1 Terp Sugar

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

J1 Terp Sugar

About this product

J1 marijuana strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid. The breeders behind the strain's creation are currently unknown. J1 grows light green buds with a fine layer of trichomes. They strongly taste of lemon and pine. On average, J1's THC levels can range from 18-21%, but there have been reports of batches as strong as 25% in THC. The strain is not recommended for beginners, users should be mindful of the dose to avoid paranoia. J1 marijuana is good for day and evening time use.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.