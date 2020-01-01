About this product

Jack White is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by the masters at Dready Seeds. This strain carries strong traits frow two top shelf parents. With a THC content of up to 28%, it can help treat depression, fatigue, stress, inflammation, eye pressure and chronic pain. The plant has bright neon green nugs that also have olive green and gold highlights, as well as amber orange hairs. Its aroma is peppery, skunky, citrus and earthy. Jack White strain is recommended for evening and nighttime use.