  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Jack White Terp Sugar

Jack White Terp Sugar

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Jack White Terp Sugar

About this product

Jack White is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by the masters at Dready Seeds. This strain carries strong traits frow two top shelf parents. With a THC content of up to 28%, it can help treat depression, fatigue, stress, inflammation, eye pressure and chronic pain. The plant has bright neon green nugs that also have olive green and gold highlights, as well as amber orange hairs. Its aroma is peppery, skunky, citrus and earthy. Jack White strain is recommended for evening and nighttime use.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.