Juggernaut Terp Sugar

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Juggernaut Terp Sugar

Juggernaut is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Swamp Boys Seeds. This strain has a potent effect due to a high THC content, making it a good option for treating conditions like insomnia, appetite loss, chronic pain and chronic stress. Its buds are minty green with some pink, a frosty coat of small crystals, and bright red hairs. While the taste is fruity and spicy, the aroma is the same but with an additional sour and earthy overtones. Juggernaut is recommended for evening and nighttime use.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.