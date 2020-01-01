Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Lemon Kush marijuana strain induces uplifting cerebral euphoria followed by relaxation. May cause paranoia, dizziness, mouth and eye dryness. Boosts energy, creativity and giggles. Stimulates appetite, relieves stress, has good analgesic properties.
Be the first to review this product.