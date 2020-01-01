About this product

Liberty Haze cannabis strain is a hybrid created by Barney’s Farm. This kush had won the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup. The plants take 8-9 weeks to flower. Growers of Liberty Haze are rewarded with yields of up to 650g per sq. meter. This weed grows light green dense buds, heavily covered in red hairs and trichomes. The nugs have distinctive aroma: blend of earth, skunk and pine. Liberty Haze marijuana strain is very potent with up to 25% THC, she is not recommended for first time users.