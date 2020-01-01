Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Mango marijuana strain induces opiate like body high. Uplifts mood, relieves stress, calms the mind. Promotes body relaxation, has strong analgesic properties, helps with nausea. Stimulates appetite, puts to sleep. May prompt sexual arousal.
Be the first to review this product.