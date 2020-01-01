Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Maui Wowie marijuana strain induces functional cerebral high laced with creativity and uplifted mood. Boosts energy, promotes laughter and chattiness. Followed by relaxation and appetite boost. Helps with pain and nausea. May cause mild couchlock.
Be the first to review this product.