 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mean Misty Oil

Mean Misty Oil

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Mean Misty Oil

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mean Misty marijuana strain is a balanced Sativa-Indica marijuana hybrid. The breeders of this kush remain unknown. These cannabis plants reward with potent buds, THC levels are often reaching 20% on average. Beginners should be mindful of the dose to avoid paranoia and strong couch lock. Mean Misty nugs entice the senses with aroma of berries and earth. The weed is good for evening and day time use due to well-balanced high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.