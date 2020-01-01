About this product

NYC Diesel cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid. This kush is a winner of Cannabis Cup of 2000. This marijuana is potent, with THC levels of up to 20%. Thus she is not the best choice for beginners. Experienced users should be mindful of the dose. NYC Diesel cannabis is good for those that suffer from anxiety and stress as does not trigger paranoia. The buds strongly smell of diesel with earthy-moss undertones. NYC Diesel marijuana strain is good for daytime use.