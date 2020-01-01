 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Express Concentrate

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Pineapple Express Concentrate

About this product

Pineapple Express marijuana strain induces happy cerebral high laced with creativity and uplifted mood. Boosts energy, prompts giggles and social behavior. Followed by body-mind relaxation, pain control and appetite boost. May cause paranoia.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.