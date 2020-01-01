 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum Kush Terp Sugar 1g

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Platinum Kush Terp Sugar 1g

About this product

Platinum Kush marijuana strain induces strong cerebral euphoria, relieves stress and depression. Prompts giggles and uplifts mood. Followed by sedation and sleep. Controls pain well, helps with nausea, insomnia and inflammation. May cause couchlock.

About this strain

Platinum Kush

Platinum Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.