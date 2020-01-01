 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum OG Wax 1g

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Platinum OG Wax 1g

About this product

Platinum OG marijuana strain induces narcotic like body stone with deep psychological relief. Uplifts mood, prompts giggles, relieves stress. Stimulates appetite, helps with nausea and insomnia. Promotes sleep and relaxation, has strong pain control.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.