Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Sapphire Scout marijuana induces strong cerebral rush. Energizes the mind, improves mood, boosts creativity. Alleviates stress and depression. Followed by strong body-mind relaxation. Controls pain and inflammation, promotes sleep.
Be the first to review this product.