 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Diesel Concentrate

Sour Diesel Concentrate

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Sour Diesel Concentrate

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sour Diesel marijuana strain is a world-famous Sativa marijuana. The breeders of this cannabis strain remain unknown. The strain is also known as Sour D. The herb was named after its aroma, an intoxicating smell of lemons and pungent stench of diesel fuel. Sour Diesel marijuana is very potent, with THC levels of up to 23%. Beginners should proceed with caution and be mindful of the dose to avoid paranoia . Sour Diesel marijuana is good for daytime use due to stimulating properties.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.