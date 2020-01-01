About this product

Sour Diesel marijuana strain is a world-famous Sativa marijuana. The breeders of this cannabis strain remain unknown. The strain is also known as Sour D. The herb was named after its aroma, an intoxicating smell of lemons and pungent stench of diesel fuel. Sour Diesel marijuana is very potent, with THC levels of up to 23%. Beginners should proceed with caution and be mindful of the dose to avoid paranoia . Sour Diesel marijuana is good for daytime use due to stimulating properties.