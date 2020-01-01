 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Cartridge 1g

Strawberry Cartridge 1g

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strawberry marijuana strain is a pure Sativa marijuana. The herb originates from Netherlands. Being true to her name, this weed smells strongly of berries, strawberry in particular. It takes 8-9 weeks for Strawberry cannabis plants to stop flowering, both indoors and outdoors. The herb rewards with as much as 120 gr. per plant. The buds are nice and dense. Strawberry marijuana is moderately potent, with THC up to 16%, she can be enjoyed by most. The strain is good for day and morning time use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.