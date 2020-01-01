Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Super Girl marijuana induces uplifting cerebral euphoria followed by deep sedation and couch-lock. Uplifts mood, boosts cerebral energy, prompts giggles. Relieves stress, stimulates appetite, controls pain, helps with insomnia.
Be the first to review this product.