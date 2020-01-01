Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Super Lemon Haze marijuana induces strong cerebral euphoria, energizes mind and body and prompts giggles. Stimulates creativity, improves focus, uplifts mood. Relieves stress and nausea, helps to control pain, muscle spasms, and seizures.
Be the first to review this product.