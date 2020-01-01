 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Thunderbird Rose Cartridge 1g

Thunderbird Rose Cartridge 1g

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

About this product

About this strain

Thunderbird Rose

Thunderbird Rose

Thunderbird Rose is a sativa strain bred by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Eugene, Oregon. This strain produces large lime green buds that express engorged trichome-covered calyxes and crimson pistils. Thunderbird Rose is a generous producer that has a healthy resistance to mold and pests. The aroma is floral with notes of deep green forest, fuel, and blueberry. Thunderbird Rose is an uplifting and euphoric cross that arouses creativity and enhances mood. 

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.