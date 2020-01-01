Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Thunderbird Rose is a sativa strain bred by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Eugene, Oregon. This strain produces large lime green buds that express engorged trichome-covered calyxes and crimson pistils. Thunderbird Rose is a generous producer that has a healthy resistance to mold and pests. The aroma is floral with notes of deep green forest, fuel, and blueberry. Thunderbird Rose is an uplifting and euphoric cross that arouses creativity and enhances mood.