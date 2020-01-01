SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is a delicious tasting, heavy hitting oil with characteristic anticipated effects ranging from body high and relaxing, to sedative, and sleepy. Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is highly effective at bringing your feet back down to earth. Great for winding down. For heavy indica users, you can hit this all day long to take the edge off, but most people will tend to enjoy this one in the evenings and will find it to be quite strong and relaxing.
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.