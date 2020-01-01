 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Blackberry Kush

by HONEY®

Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is a delicious tasting, heavy hitting oil with characteristic anticipated effects ranging from body high and relaxing, to sedative, and sleepy. Blackberry Kush by HONEY® is highly effective at bringing your feet back down to earth. Great for winding down. For heavy indica users, you can hit this all day long to take the edge off, but most people will tend to enjoy this one in the evenings and will find it to be quite strong and relaxing.

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

HONEY® Logo
HONEY® is a licensed California adult use and medicinal cannabis company marketing the smoothest, best tasting, pure and authentic cannabis oil. In 2013, HONEY® revolutionized the cannabis industry as the first global producer marketing full spectrum, distilled cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Products include fresh mapped™, ensemble infused, THC and CBD oil in vape cartridges and caps available from legal dispensaries and delivery services throughout the Golden State. Expansion to the brand, distribution infrastructure, and manufacturing assets continues in California, with plans to enter other legal U.S. markets. With elegant design, sleek packaging, over a decade of production and a dedicated following, HONEY® is well recognized and demanded by diverse patients and adult use consumers. We look forward to bringing HONEY® to the masses. License CDPH-10003336.