Blue Dream by HONEY® is a versatile oil that tends to affect men and women differently at first. Characteristic anticipated effects for women tend to experience mood elevation and levity more while men tend to find Blue Dream slightly intoxicating similar to alcohol. Mind expansive qualities make Blue Dream the go-to strain for musicians, dancers and creatives. Some may experience drowsiness. Others will delight in the inability to sustain linear thinking. Effects range from happy, creative to body high, and relaxing.
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.