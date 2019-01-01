About this product
Bubble Gum by HONEY® is arguably the best tasting cannabis vape oil of any brand, anywhere, period. On the medicinal spectrum, Bubble Gum by HONEY® is an excellent balanced hybrid, making it the perfect “starter variety” for cannabis users who are just getting into vape oils, or have never tried HONEY®. Characteristic anticipated effects range from body high and relaxing, to very sedative and sleepy with higher dosage…which honestly is a risk because it tastes so damn good.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Bubble Gum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.