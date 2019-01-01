 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Bubble Gum

HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Bubble Gum

by HONEY®

Write a review
HONEY® Vaping Vape Pens HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Bubble Gum

About this product

Bubble Gum by HONEY® is arguably the best tasting cannabis vape oil of any brand, anywhere, period. On the medicinal spectrum, Bubble Gum by HONEY® is an excellent balanced hybrid, making it the perfect “starter variety” for cannabis users who are just getting into vape oils, or have never tried HONEY®. Characteristic anticipated effects range from body high and relaxing, to very sedative and sleepy with higher dosage…which honestly is a risk because it tastes so damn good.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

HONEY® Logo
HONEY® is a licensed California adult use and medicinal cannabis company marketing the smoothest, best tasting, pure and authentic cannabis oil. In 2013, HONEY® revolutionized the cannabis industry as the first global producer marketing full spectrum, distilled cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Products include fresh mapped™, ensemble infused, THC and CBD oil in vape cartridges and caps available from legal dispensaries and delivery services throughout the Golden State. Expansion to the brand, distribution infrastructure, and manufacturing assets continues in California, with plans to enter other legal U.S. markets. With elegant design, sleek packaging, over a decade of production and a dedicated following, HONEY® is well recognized and demanded by diverse patients and adult use consumers. We look forward to bringing HONEY® to the masses. License CDPH-10003336.