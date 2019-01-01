 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Grand Daddy Purple

HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Grand Daddy Purple

by HONEY®

Write a review
HONEY® Vaping Vape Pens HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Grand Daddy Purple

About this product

Grand Daddy Purple by HONEY® is highly effective Indica and can help keep you going. Characteristic anticipated effects are that it helps step down your energy and get a good night’s sleep. For heavy indica users however, you can be productive with this one and will find it delightful. Effects will range from a strong relaxing body high to a sedative, sleepy, and heavy feeling. Those who experience heavy indicas as an energetic tonic will find that Granddaddy Purple by HONEY® can bring you to a happy, motivated and focused place.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

HONEY® Logo
HONEY® is a licensed California adult use and medicinal cannabis company marketing the smoothest, best tasting, pure and authentic cannabis oil. In 2013, HONEY® revolutionized the cannabis industry as the first global producer marketing full spectrum, distilled cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Products include fresh mapped™, ensemble infused, THC and CBD oil in vape cartridges and caps available from legal dispensaries and delivery services throughout the Golden State. Expansion to the brand, distribution infrastructure, and manufacturing assets continues in California, with plans to enter other legal U.S. markets. With elegant design, sleek packaging, over a decade of production and a dedicated following, HONEY® is well recognized and demanded by diverse patients and adult use consumers. We look forward to bringing HONEY® to the masses. License CDPH-10003336.