  5. HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Skywalker OG

by HONEY®

About this product

Skywalker OG by HONEY® is the most heavy hitting and mind expansive of our entire product line. For many, this means use at the end of the day or when you are done with all of your responsibilities. Characteristic anticipated effects are it is excellent for knocking out mental stress. Skywalker OG by HONEY®’s psychoactive effect can take you to delightful faraway places. It is also excellent for creative visualization practices.

About this strain

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

About this brand

HONEY® is a licensed California adult use and medicinal cannabis company marketing the smoothest, best tasting, pure and authentic cannabis oil. In 2013, HONEY® revolutionized the cannabis industry as the first global producer marketing full spectrum, distilled cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Products include fresh mapped™, ensemble infused, THC and CBD oil in vape cartridges and caps available from legal dispensaries and delivery services throughout the Golden State. Expansion to the brand, distribution infrastructure, and manufacturing assets continues in California, with plans to enter other legal U.S. markets. With elegant design, sleek packaging, over a decade of production and a dedicated following, HONEY® is well recognized and demanded by diverse patients and adult use consumers. We look forward to bringing HONEY® to the masses. License CDPH-10003336.