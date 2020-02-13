 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Kush by HONEY® hits in the frequency of happiness and uplifting with its characteristic anticipated effects. It may make you feel motivated or creative. Because of its great taste and flavor, patients tend to sip on this one a little more, so BE WARNED, Strawberry Kush by HONEY® is powerful strain. Overuse will lead to narcotic effects.

JimmothyBobbothy

Strawberry kush is one the best strains if not the best. I have had quite a few different honey carts and this one hit me the hardest and made me feel the best. I felt so motivated to do things I was super happy and for some reason likes to take pictures of my self because I thought I looked so good. Normally it take like 10-12 hits to start to feel something but with strawberry kush I felt it after like 2 hits. Hands down the best honey cart you can buy and you will not be disappointed.

Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects may vary between dosage and consumers. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.

About this brand

HONEY® is a licensed California adult use and medicinal cannabis company marketing the smoothest, best tasting, pure and authentic cannabis oil. In 2013, HONEY® revolutionized the cannabis industry as the first global producer marketing full spectrum, distilled cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Products include fresh mapped™, ensemble infused, THC and CBD oil in vape cartridges and caps available from legal dispensaries and delivery services throughout the Golden State. Expansion to the brand, distribution infrastructure, and manufacturing assets continues in California, with plans to enter other legal U.S. markets. With elegant design, sleek packaging, over a decade of production and a dedicated following, HONEY® is well recognized and demanded by diverse patients and adult use consumers. We look forward to bringing HONEY® to the masses. License CDPH-10003336.