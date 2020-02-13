SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Strawberry Kush by HONEY® hits in the frequency of happiness and uplifting with its characteristic anticipated effects. It may make you feel motivated or creative. Because of its great taste and flavor, patients tend to sip on this one a little more, so BE WARNED, Strawberry Kush by HONEY® is powerful strain. Overuse will lead to narcotic effects.
on February 13th, 2020
Strawberry kush is one the best strains if not the best. I have had quite a few different honey carts and this one hit me the hardest and made me feel the best. I felt so motivated to do things I was super happy and for some reason likes to take pictures of my self because I thought I looked so good. Normally it take like 10-12 hits to start to feel something but with strawberry kush I felt it after like 2 hits. Hands down the best honey cart you can buy and you will not be disappointed.
Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects may vary between dosage and consumers. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.