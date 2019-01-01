 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Trainwreck

by HONEY®

About this product

Trainwreck by HONEY® has characteristic anticipated effects of mind expansion. For people who are experiencing undue amounts of stress, Trainwreck by HONEY® opens space in the mind and allows you to experience the feeling of having more room to process. With these elevating effects, one can experience a lighter mood. Effects range from expansive, to happy, motivated, focused and creative

About this strain

Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

HONEY® is a licensed California adult use and medicinal cannabis company marketing the smoothest, best tasting, pure and authentic cannabis oil. In 2013, HONEY® revolutionized the cannabis industry as the first global producer marketing full spectrum, distilled cannabis oil in vape cartridges. Products include fresh mapped™, ensemble infused, THC and CBD oil in vape cartridges and caps available from legal dispensaries and delivery services throughout the Golden State. Expansion to the brand, distribution infrastructure, and manufacturing assets continues in California, with plans to enter other legal U.S. markets. With elegant design, sleek packaging, over a decade of production and a dedicated following, HONEY® is well recognized and demanded by diverse patients and adult use consumers. We look forward to bringing HONEY® to the masses. License CDPH-10003336.