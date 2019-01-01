About this product
Strawberry Kush byHONEY® hits in the frequency of happiness and uplifting with its characteristic anticipated effects. It may make you feel motivated or creative. Because of its great taste and flavor, patients tend to sip on this one a little more, so BE WARNED, Strawberry Kush by HONEY® is powerful strain. Overuse will lead to narcotic effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Strawberry Kush
Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects vary by phenotype. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.