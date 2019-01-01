 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by HoneyCombExtracts

About this strain

Gelato #33

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

Honeycomb Extracts was established in 2012. We are an independent extraction company, whose primary focus is to create the very best available products. Our beliefs as a company are simple, “produce the best” and everything else falls into place. We are dedicated growers of the plant, our growing practices ensure quality starting material, that has been properly grown, flushed & cured. We brought these practices to light in 2012, which is in place to help us as a new emerging industry. We are currently working on projects to establish ourselves as an industry leader, leading by example on safe and proper extraction methods and practices.