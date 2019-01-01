Honeycomb Extracts was established in 2012. We are an independent extraction company, whose primary focus is to create the very best available products. Our beliefs as a company are simple, “produce the best” and everything else falls into place. We are dedicated growers of the plant, our growing practices ensure quality starting material, that has been properly grown, flushed & cured. We brought these practices to light in 2012, which is in place to help us as a new emerging industry. We are currently working on projects to establish ourselves as an industry leader, leading by example on safe and proper extraction methods and practices.