Illogic
on February 15th, 2020
Had this strain while I was out in cali. I hit up a place called the loaded bowl and this was one of the strains I picked out and it was a very clean a very high quality head high for me definitely one to check out
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lava Cake by Honeydew Farms
on February 15th, 2020
Had this strain while I was out in cali. I hit up a place called the loaded bowl and this was one of the strains I picked out and it was a very clean a very high quality head high for me definitely one to check out