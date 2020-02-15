 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lava Cake

Lava Cake

by Honeydew Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Honeydew Farms Cannabis Flower Lava Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lava Cake by Honeydew Farms

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Illogic

Had this strain while I was out in cali. I hit up a place called the loaded bowl and this was one of the strains I picked out and it was a very clean a very high quality head high for me definitely one to check out

About this brand

Honeydew Farms Logo