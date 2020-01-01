About this product
Voodoo is a mildly potent (THC levels said to range between 8-12%), but-should-not-be-underestimated, (primarily) Sativa-Dominant, evening hybrid descendant of an indigenously-grown Thai landrace strain. Making High Times magazine's 2015 list of "Top Ten Strains for Great Sex,” this nutty, piney, fruity hybrid is (often) initially energizing yet ultimately sedating. [THC/CBD Percentage may vary based on product batch]
Voodoo, bred from a Thai landrace in 1997, is an uplifting sativa cannabis strain with long-lasting, euphoric effects. A fresh, fruity aroma emanates from the dense, pine-green buds enameled in crystal trichomes, with nutty and spicy flavors to follow. Depression, fatigue, and stress stand no chance against the uplifting, almost energizing, qualities of Voodoo. This strain prospers both indoors and outdoors, and flowers 8 to 9 weeks after its vegetative cycle.