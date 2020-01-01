 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Voodoo

Voodoo

by Honeydew Farms

Write a review
Honeydew Farms Cannabis Flower Voodoo

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Voodoo is a mildly potent (THC levels said to range between 8-12%), but-should-not-be-underestimated, (primarily) Sativa-Dominant, evening hybrid descendant of an indigenously-grown Thai landrace strain. Making High Times magazine's 2015 list of "Top Ten Strains for Great Sex,” this nutty, piney, fruity hybrid is (often) initially energizing yet ultimately sedating. [THC/CBD Percentage may vary based on product batch]

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Voodoo

Voodoo

Voodoo, bred from a Thai landrace in 1997, is an uplifting sativa cannabis strain with long-lasting, euphoric effects. A fresh, fruity aroma emanates from the dense, pine-green buds enameled in crystal trichomes, with nutty and spicy flavors to follow. Depression, fatigue, and stress stand no chance against the uplifting, almost energizing, qualities of Voodoo. This strain prospers both indoors and outdoors, and flowers 8 to 9 weeks after its vegetative cycle.

About this brand

Honeydew Farms Logo