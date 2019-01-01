 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Revive Wellness Shot

Revive Wellness Shot

by HoneyRoot Wellness

A morning recovery shot infused with Nano Spectrum CBD, Vitamins B6 & B12, Vitamin C, Ginseng, Caffeine & Electrolytes. For those long nights and early mornings - or just something to keep you going!

About this brand

What do you get when you combine the purest quality CBD products with a sweet, affordable price? HoneyRoot Wellness. Living along the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, where we surf, run, walk, golf, and play sports in the sea breeze, we at HoneyRoot Wellness believe that a healthy, active lifestyle is the key to physical and mental well-being. That’s also why we became CBD connoisseurs: because we know firsthand what CBD can do for our health and wellness—without the potentially toxic side effects of prescription or over-the-counter drugs. So we asked ourselves: How can we share with others the benefits of the finest California-grown and -tested CBD oils, at a reasonable price that is sustainable for the long-haul? The result: HoneyRoot Wellness.