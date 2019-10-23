Special Sauce Flower
We have curated some of the best CBD Flower strains and brought them to you. Special Sauce Full Spectrum CBD Flower has a sweet caramel candy aroma. Notes of berry come alive when you inhale this earthy blend. With this strain, you can look forward to pain relief and a restful slumber. This flower is below the legal limit of .3% THC, and high in CBD content. Flower is one of the best ways to ingest CBD and we love to unwind after a long day with some CBD Flower!
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.