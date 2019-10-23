 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by HoneyRoot Wellness

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Special Sauce Full Spectrum CBD Flower has a sweet caramel candy aroma. Notes of berry come alive when you inhale this earthy blend. With this strain, you can look forward to pain relief and a restful slumber.

About this strain

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

About this brand

What do you get when you combine the purest quality CBD products with a sweet, affordable price? HoneyRoot Wellness. Living along the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, where we surf, run, walk, golf, and play sports in the sea breeze, we at HoneyRoot Wellness believe that a healthy, active lifestyle is the key to physical and mental well-being. That’s also why we became CBD connoisseurs: because we know firsthand what CBD can do for our health and wellness—without the potentially toxic side effects of prescription or over-the-counter drugs. So we asked ourselves: How can we share with others the benefits of the finest California-grown and -tested CBD oils, at a reasonable price that is sustainable for the long-haul? The result: HoneyRoot Wellness.