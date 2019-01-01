About this product
ORANGE DREAMSICLE just like the tasty ice cream bar, this white chocolate bar has a nice, light orange essence
Honu is family owned and operated. Originally from the Spokane area, our operation facility is in southwest Washington, where we operate a tier 3 cannabis producer/processing facility. We offer a full line of award winning cannabis products! Vapes, concentrates, topicals, flower & prerolls, and of course our amazing edibles!