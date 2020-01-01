 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blackberry Lemon 100mg 10-pack

by Honu Inc.

Blackberry Lemon 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Blackberry and lemon flavored white chocolate infused with cannabis and lemon zest! Washington law states that edibles may not exceed 10mg THC per serving. Our kitchen team has dialed in the correct ratio of cannabis oil with incredible ingredients so the consumer gets a sweet treat without all the cannabis taste, but still maintains dosage consistency. We strive to hit 10mg per serving with each batch made, and 99% of the time

About this brand

Honu is family owned and operated. Originally from the Spokane area, our operation facility is in southwest Washington, where we operate a tier 3 cannabis producer/processing facility. We offer a full line of award winning cannabis products! Vapes, concentrates, topicals, flower & prerolls, and of course our amazing edibles!