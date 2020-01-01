About this product

Body Rub (formerly known as Pain Stick) is a solid stick moisturizer, perfect for use on the go. Packaged in a compact container, it fits easily in your pocket or purse so you can take it everywhere. Using antioxidant-rich ingredients, organic beeswax and cannabis extract, our solid pain stick is great for applications to sore knees, elbows, neck, and lower back, but as the name says, Body Rub, use where you need it most! Discreet packaging allows for topical medication almost anywhere. Available in Aloe + Cucumber, Coconut, Sandalwood, Toasted Hippie, Vanilla Bean, and Unscented. Directions: Massage as needed on sore knees, elbows, neck, and lower back. Discontinue use if irritation or discomfort is experienced. NET WT .5oz | Contains 50mg THC Ingredients: Shea Butter, Beeswax, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Cannabis.