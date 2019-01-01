About this product
A creamy peanut butter center enrobed by a blend of milk and dark chocolate. 10 pack contains 10 pieces, each at 10mg THC for a total of 100mg THC per retail package.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Honu Inc.
Honu is family owned and operated. Originally from the Spokane area, our operation facility is in southwest Washington, where we operate a tier 3 cannabis producer/processing facility. We offer a full line of award winning cannabis products! Vapes, concentrates, topicals, flower & prerolls, and of course our amazing edibles!