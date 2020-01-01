Black Cherry Cheesecake BHO 1g
Black Cherry Cheesecake BHO 1g by Hood Oil
About this strain
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Thought to have originated in Southern Oregon from an unknown breeder, Black Cherry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant hybrid that supposedly crosses Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. These large, pink-tinged purple flowers smell like cherries and sugar, and possess a flavor that is aptly described by the name. Black Cherry Cheesecake leaves users relatively clear-headed while providing strong, sedating body sensations that can make motivation difficult.