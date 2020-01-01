 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Cheese Cartridge .5g

by Hood Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blue Cheese Cartridge .5g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA