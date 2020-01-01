 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue OG BHO 1g

by Hood Oil

Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Blue OG BHO 1g

About this product

Blue OG BHO 1g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Blue OG

Blue OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Blue OG from G13 Labs is a flavorful hybrid following the lineage of Blueberry F3, Blue Moonshine, and OG Kush. These dark, cone-shaped buds characteristic of OG genes emanate notes of berry and citrus, and leave its consumer feeling euphoric and relaxed. Though its effects are cerebrally targeted, Blue OG is known to also tackle pain, relax muscles, and relieve nausea. Growers can expect an eight week flowering period with ideal conditions outdoors.

 

About this brand

Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA