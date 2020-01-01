 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bubba x Skunk BHO 1g

Bubba x Skunk BHO 1g

by Hood Oil

Write a review
Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Bubba x Skunk BHO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bubba x Skunk BHO 1g by Hood Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubba x Skunk

Bubba x Skunk

Old School Breeders Association crossed the original Bubba Kush clone with a reliable, true-breeding Skunk in an effort to speed up veg times, add height, and increase yields. The resulting hybrid is a faster, larger version of Bubba Kush, with pungent, sweet-smelling buds and a nice hybrid high with uplifting cerebral effects and a relaxing body high.

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA