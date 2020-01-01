 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chocolate Fondue Sugar Wax 1g

Chocolate Fondue Sugar Wax 1g

by Hood Oil

Write a review
Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Chocolate Fondue Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chocolate Fondue Sugar Wax 1g by Hood Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate Fondue, bred by DNA Genetics, is a sativa-dominant cross that balances the uplifting effects of Chocolope with the relaxing effects and unique flavors of Exodus Cheese. The effects of Chocolate Fondue relax the body and calm the mind into a blissful state of consciousness. Its complex bouquet and sweet flavors make this cannabis strain enjoyable day or night.

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA