Chocolate Glue Sugar Wax 1g

by Hood Oil

Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Chocolate Glue Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

Chocolate Glue Sugar Wax 1g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Chocolate Glue

Chocolate Glue

Chocolate Glue by Third Eye Genetics is a delicious and pungent combination of a GG4 mother and a Chocolate Lava (Chocolate Kush x Hellfire OG) father. This strain emits a unique bouquet of pine, citrus, chocolate, and hashy spice while showing richer herbal notes on the exhale. It hits with a rush to the head, but like many OGs, its settles back down into the limbs as midweight sedation. Chocolate Glue’s mind-numbing buzz and pleasant physical effects make it a perfect option for unwinding after work.  

 

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA