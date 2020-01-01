Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
City of God BHO 1g by Hood Oil
City of God is a heavier hybrid with functional and relaxing effects. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and God Bud, City of God offers consumers an alert mental state and comfortable physical sedation. This strain gets a little heavy-handed in larger doses, saddling the consumer with appetite stimulation and lethargy. Its pungent aroma is a mixture of the strain’s parents, offering notes of sweet earth and fuel. City of God performs at its best when consumed in nature, and also plays well in social settings.