 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Fat Purple BHO 1g

Fat Purple BHO 1g

by Hood Oil

Write a review
Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Fat Purple BHO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Fat Purple BHO 1g by Hood Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fat Purple

Fat Purple

Fat Purple by Hazeman is an indica-dominant strain with big buds and potent effects. By crossing a Purple Rhino and G13 hybrid with Fat Marty, Hazeman achieved a strain with uplifting euphoria and soothing physical attributes. With a grow time of approximately 8 to 10 weeks, Fat Purple needs slightly more attention than your average grow, but patient growers will be rewarded with a healthy yield of deep purple buds dense with trichomes. Enjoy Fat Purple to mute depression and minor physical pain, and to improve mood. 

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA