  Fortune Cookies Shatter 1g

Fortune Cookies Shatter 1g

Hood Oil

Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Fortune Cookies Shatter 1g

About this product

Fortune Cookies Shatter 1g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

About this brand

Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA