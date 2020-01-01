 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Harambe Shatter 1g

Harambe Shatter 1g

by Hood Oil

Write a review
Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Harambe Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Harambe Shatter 1g by Hood Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Harambe

Harambe

A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Harambe was developed to honor and raise funds for the late gorilla of the Cincinnati Zoo. This cross of Original Glue, Citral Skunk, and Black Fire has a rich diesel aroma that is accompanied by subtle citrus notes. As with most strains coming from Ethos Genetics, Harambe is noted for its potency and thick blanket of trichomes that will help you wind down at the end of the day. Harambe may be hard to find, but your best bet will be in Colorado.

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA